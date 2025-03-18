Renewed Conflict: Air Strikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli air strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 200 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. The attacks, targeting dozens of locations early Tuesday, mark the end of a weeks-long standoff over extending a ceasefire previously agreed upon in January.

Among the locations hit were northern Gaza, Gaza City, and the Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah in central and southern Gaza Strip. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, with many of the victims being children. The Israeli military has stated that the strikes aim to extend beyond current targets, keeping the option for ground troop deployment open.

This marked escalation follows the collapse of truce negotiations. The situation remains tense, as Gaza health officials report a significant death toll, and Israeli government officials accuse Hamas of obstructing ceasefire renewal efforts. In the wake of renewed fighting, many in Gaza are left in precarious conditions amid widespread destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)