Renewed Conflict: Air Strikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli air strikes have killed at least 200 people in Gaza as the prolonged standoff over extending a ceasefire has ended violently. Dozens of locations were hit, including northern Gaza and Gaza City, escalating tensions significantly. The death toll includes children, and hospitals are overwhelmed.
Israeli air strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 200 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. The attacks, targeting dozens of locations early Tuesday, mark the end of a weeks-long standoff over extending a ceasefire previously agreed upon in January.
Among the locations hit were northern Gaza, Gaza City, and the Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah in central and southern Gaza Strip. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, with many of the victims being children. The Israeli military has stated that the strikes aim to extend beyond current targets, keeping the option for ground troop deployment open.
This marked escalation follows the collapse of truce negotiations. The situation remains tense, as Gaza health officials report a significant death toll, and Israeli government officials accuse Hamas of obstructing ceasefire renewal efforts. In the wake of renewed fighting, many in Gaza are left in precarious conditions amid widespread destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- air strikes
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- conflict
- casualties
- health ministry
- negotiations
- tensions
ALSO READ
Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar
Israeli Aid Halt: A Standoff Over Gaza Ceasefire Extension
Ceasefire Tensions: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza
Oscars Spotlight 'No Other Land': A Call for Global Action on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Tragedy in Haifa: Multiple Casualties Reported in Shooting