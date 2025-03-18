Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza Amid Ceasefire Collapse

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 200 people, threatening a recent ceasefire. Israel announced intensified military actions against Hamas for refusing to release hostages. The situation has heightened tensions in the Middle East, impacting various regions and straining international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:34 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza Amid Ceasefire Collapse
In a dramatic escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes have devastated Gaza, killing at least 200 individuals, according to Palestinian health authorities. This surge in conflict threatens to dismantle a fragile two-month ceasefire as Israel targets Hamas for failing to release hostages and rejecting new ceasefire proposals.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced intentions to ramp up military action, stating that operations will extend beyond airstrikes, possibly involving ground troops. Hamas accused Israel of undermining the ceasefire, leaving the fate of 59 hostages in Gaza uncertain and raising tensions across the Middle East.

The conflict has reignited tensions in other parts of the region. The U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, has expressed concerns and blamed Iran for related attacks in Yemen. The situation continues to escalate, threatening regional stability and impacting global markets.

