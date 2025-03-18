Fraudulent Identity in UPSC Exams: The Puja Khedkar Case

The Supreme Court addressed an intriguing case involving Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, accused of unlawfully utilizing OBC and disability quota benefits in the UPSC exams. The bench has postponed further hearings while extending her protection from arrest until April 15.

Authorities argue that Khedkar faked her disability certificate to secure additional attempts at the UPSC examinations, with counterclaims asserting that her disability was confirmed by an official AIIMS medical board.

The court has yet to reach a final decision, poised between allegations of fraud and Khedkar's denial, complicating what is purported to be a wider conspiracy involving middlemen facilitating fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)