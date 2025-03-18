Fraudulent Identity in UPSC Exams: The Puja Khedkar Case
The Supreme Court is dealing with the case of Puja Khedkar, accused of fraudulently availing OBC and disability quota benefits for the UPSC exam. Despite allegations and the need for custodial interrogation, she holds that her disability was validated by an AIIMS medical board. The court continues to deliberate the case.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court addressed an intriguing case involving Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, accused of unlawfully utilizing OBC and disability quota benefits in the UPSC exams. The bench has postponed further hearings while extending her protection from arrest until April 15.
Authorities argue that Khedkar faked her disability certificate to secure additional attempts at the UPSC examinations, with counterclaims asserting that her disability was confirmed by an official AIIMS medical board.
The court has yet to reach a final decision, poised between allegations of fraud and Khedkar's denial, complicating what is purported to be a wider conspiracy involving middlemen facilitating fraudulent activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Pressed by Supreme Court on Remission Decision in Nitish Katara Case
Delhi Government Prepares Comprehensive 'Viksit Delhi' Budget for Inclusive Growth
Delhi Government's Blueprint for Women's Empowerment in Upcoming Budget
BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement
Democratization of Civil Services: Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Inclusivity and Governance Transformation at Next Gen Conclave