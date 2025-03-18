Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Air Strikes Threaten Ceasefire

Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed 254 people, pushing the fragile two-month ceasefire to its brink. With rising regional tensions, negotiations between Israel and Hamas have stalled, potentially reigniting prolonged conflict. The violence extends across the Middle East, impacting key global oil suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:06 IST
Escalating tensions in Gaza have brought about a severe humanitarian crisis as Israeli air strikes pounded the region, resulting in the deaths of 254 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. The renewed violence threatens to dismantle the fragile two-month ceasefire that both sides had brokered.

The situation worsened when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to act decisively against Hamas in Gaza. This comes in response to Hamas's refusal to release hostages and their rejection of ceasefire proposals. Consequently, Israeli forces issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods within Gaza following the heavy strikes.

As the conflict spreads its tentacles throughout the Middle East, the involvement of regional powers like Iran, and the U.S., has become prominent. U.S. President Donald Trump laid responsibility on Iran for supporting hostile actions against international shipping, further complicating the geopolitical scenario. The ongoing conflict not only threatens regional stability but may also have significant global economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

