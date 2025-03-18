Rising Settlements: Israel's Controversial Expansion in the West Bank

The United Nations has accused Israel of expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, violating international law and raising annexation concerns. This expansion could lead to further integration of these territories into Israel, a move widely disputed on the global stage.

UN High Commissioner Volker Turk condemned Israel's transfer of its civilian population into occupied territories as a war crime. Turk called upon the international community to act decisively, urging Israel to halt settlement activities, evacuate settlers, and protect the Palestinian population.

Israel withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council this year, citing bias. The Israeli military maintains its operations in the West Bank are aimed at combating terrorism, focusing on targeting suspected militants in the region.

