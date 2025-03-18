Elderly Couple Found Dead in Murder Mystery at Delhi Home

In a grim discovery, a 70-year-old man and his wife were found dead in their Kohat Enclave residence in northwest Delhi, with signs of a break-in raising suspicions of foul play. Police confirmed the disappearance of their night attendant.

The decomposed bodies of Mohinder Singh and Dilraj Kaur, who lived alone, were found in separate rooms of the third floor of their home. They had likely been deceased for two to three days, according to preliminary investigations.

Authorities responded to a foul odor report, leading to the discovery. A missing attendant and an attempted burglary of a locker in the house deepen the mystery, prompting police to initiate a case and search operation.

