Resurgence of Somali Piracy Threatens Maritime Security
Somali pirates have hijacked a Yemeni-flagged fishing vessel near Puntland, Somalia, marking the second such incident in recent months. Seven pirates took control of the boat with eight crew members on board. This follows a previous hijacking in February, raising concerns over renewed pirate activity in the region.
In a troubling resurgence reminiscent of earlier years, Somali pirates have once again taken to the seas, hijacking a Yemeni-flagged fishing vessel off the coast of Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeast Somalia.
According to the European Union's anti-piracy naval force, seven pirates boarded the vessel, which carried eight crew members. This incident, classified as a hijack, marks the second such occurrence in as many months after a similar event in February.
Pirate activity had been largely dormant since 2018, following a decade-long period of maritime unrest from 2008. However, late 2023 has seen a return of these threats, prompting new concerns across the maritime community.
