Resurgence of Somali Piracy Threatens Maritime Security

In a troubling resurgence reminiscent of earlier years, Somali pirates have once again taken to the seas, hijacking a Yemeni-flagged fishing vessel off the coast of Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeast Somalia.

According to the European Union's anti-piracy naval force, seven pirates boarded the vessel, which carried eight crew members. This incident, classified as a hijack, marks the second such occurrence in as many months after a similar event in February.

Pirate activity had been largely dormant since 2018, following a decade-long period of maritime unrest from 2008. However, late 2023 has seen a return of these threats, prompting new concerns across the maritime community.

(With inputs from agencies.)