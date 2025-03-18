Uttar Pradesh Government Probes Maha Kumbh Stampede

The Uttar Pradesh government has led an investigation into the deadly Maha Kumbh stampede, as reported to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The incident resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries during the religious congregation.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed that casualty data for the incident is not maintained by the central government. He outlined that 'public order' and 'police' are within the jurisdiction of state governments under the constitutional framework.

Guidelines from the National Disaster Management Authority and Bureau of Police Research and Development were circulated to improve crowd management. An advisory urges states and Union territories to draft standard procedures based on these templates for future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)