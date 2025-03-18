Iran Condemns New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Iran has issued a strong condemnation of the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, which occurred this Tuesday.

During a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, laid blame at the door of the United States, attributing direct responsibility to it for what he described as the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In response, Israel has rejected claims that their military operations constitute state-led genocide against Palestinians, clarifying that their actions are purely defensive against Hamas, not the Palestinian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)