Left Menu

Iran Condemns New Israeli Strikes on Gaza

Iran condemned recent Israeli attacks on Gaza. Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson accused the US of supporting genocide in Palestinian territories. Israel denied these accusations, stating its military actions target Hamas for self-defense, not the Palestinian people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:38 IST
Iran Condemns New Israeli Strikes on Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has issued a strong condemnation of the latest Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, which occurred this Tuesday.

During a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, laid blame at the door of the United States, attributing direct responsibility to it for what he described as the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In response, Israel has rejected claims that their military operations constitute state-led genocide against Palestinians, clarifying that their actions are purely defensive against Hamas, not the Palestinian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025