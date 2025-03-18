Ceasefire Crumbles: Gaza in Flames Amid Renewed Israeli Strikes

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli airstrikes have devastated Gaza, killing more than 400 people, as tensions rise amid a breakdown in the two-month ceasefire. Palestinian health authorities report the casualties, accusing Israel of exceeding the terms of the truce as it seeks to release hostages held by Hamas.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has directed the military to intensify actions against Hamas, citing the group's refusal to release remaining hostages and dismiss their ceasefire offers. The military terms these strikes as a "preemptive offensive" targeting Hamas' command structures and military resources.

The conflict has sparked broader Middle East tensions, impacting Lebanon, Yemen, and beyond. The unfolding violence presents significant political ramifications, with Netanyahu's position strengthened domestically despite international calls, particularly from Egypt, for restraint and progress toward a lasting peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)