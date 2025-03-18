Old Grenade Discovery Averts Potential Tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir

In a potentially dangerous discovery, security forces have recovered an old and rusted grenade from Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident unfolded on Tuesday when villagers stumbled upon the grenade while cleaning a pond in the Dharamshal area.

Authorities swiftly responded to the locals' alert and took the grenade into custody, effectively averting a possible tragedy. This prompt and coordinated action by the police highlights their vigilance and dedication to public safety.

The incident has raised concerns about the presence of old military ordnance in the area, prompting further investigations to prevent future risks to the community.

