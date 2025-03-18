Comedian's Arrest Highlights Tensions in Post-War Russia
Russian comedian Artemy Ostanin was arrested while attempting to leave Russia following accusations of mocking war invalids. A joke from his stand-up act sparked allegations of inciting hatred, connected to a disabled beggar presumed to be a war casualty. This case underscores the risks faced by artists in Russia's post-war climate.
In a dramatic turn of events, Russian comedian Artemy Ostanin was arrested while attempting to exit Russia. His arrest follows allegations that he mocked war invalids, stirring public and official outrage.
A clip of his stand-up performance posted online included a controversial joke about a legless beggar in the Moscow metro. Investigators suspect this joke was an indirect reference to injuries from Russia's military actions in Ukraine, triggering charges of inciting hatred against Ostanin.
This case showcases the increasing danger faced by Russian artists touching on themes related to the war. Many writers and artists have left the country since the Ukraine invasion, fearing backlash or legal repercussions for their creative expressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
