Justice Served in the Infamous 1981 Dehuli Massacre: Death Sentence for Three

A special court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district handed death sentences to three men for their role in the 1981 Dehuli massacre, marking a critical moment for justice in the region. The atrocity, in which 24 Dalits, including women and children, were killed, had remained a haunting memory for decades.

Special judge Indira Singh pronounced the verdict on March 12, holding Kaptan Singh, Rampal, and Ram Sevak responsible for the heinous crimes. Each was fined Rs 50,000, as confirmed by government counsel Rohit Shukla. The massacre was orchestrated by a group led by Santosh Singh and Radhey Shyam, who both died during the trial. Tragically, of the 17 charged, most perished before justice could be served.

The judicial procedure saw various transfers and was initially heard in Allahabad before returning to Mainpuri. This high-profile case even drew the attention of prominent figures like then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, reflecting its profound impact on the nation.

