Bees and Bombs: A Day of Chaos at Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate

A routine inspection at the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate transformed into chaos after a bomb scare coincided with an unexpected bee attack, leaving around 70 people injured, according to authorities.

The police and bomb squad were conducting checks in response to an emailed bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax. As the evacuation was underway, the bees struck, causing panic and requiring immediate medical attention for the victims.

The injured, including police personnel, media, and staff, were swiftly taken to Peroorkada government hospital. A few with serious conditions were transferred to the medical college. Investigations into the source of the false bomb threat are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)