Bees and Bombs: A Day of Chaos at Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate

An inspection at Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate for a bomb threat turned chaotic as a sudden bee attack injured around 70 people. The bomb threat was a hoax, and police are investigating its origin. The incident led to panic and a rush to local hospitals for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:18 IST
Bees and Bombs: A Day of Chaos at Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A routine inspection at the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate transformed into chaos after a bomb scare coincided with an unexpected bee attack, leaving around 70 people injured, according to authorities.

The police and bomb squad were conducting checks in response to an emailed bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax. As the evacuation was underway, the bees struck, causing panic and requiring immediate medical attention for the victims.

The injured, including police personnel, media, and staff, were swiftly taken to Peroorkada government hospital. A few with serious conditions were transferred to the medical college. Investigations into the source of the false bomb threat are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

