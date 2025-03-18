Left Menu

Qatar Urges Global Response to Renew Gaza Ceasefire

Qatar's Prime Minister called for urgent global intervention to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza amidst deadly Israeli airstrikes. Palestinian health officials report over 400 casualties, as the two-month ceasefire deteriorates. Israel threatens increased force against Hamas to secure hostage release.

Qatar Urges Global Response to Renew Gaza Ceasefire
Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has called for urgent international intervention to enforce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. On Tuesday, he urged Israel to stick to the Gaza ceasefire agreement and return to negotiations.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have devastated Gaza, leading to over 400 fatalities, as reported by Palestinian health authorities. The escalating violence threatens to completely collapse the two-month ceasefire agreement.

In response, Israel has vowed to intensify its military efforts, aiming to liberate hostages captured by the Palestinian group Hamas, further intensifying the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

