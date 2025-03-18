Hungary's Controversial Law: Pride Events Banned Amidst Right-Wing Crackdown

In a move that's been sharply criticized by human rights advocates, Hungarian lawmakers passed a contentious law on Tuesday that bans Pride events and authorizes the use of facial recognition technology to identify attendees. The legislation marks a continued crackdown on the LGBTQ+ community under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing populist government.

With a decisive 136-27 vote, the law was rapidly pushed through parliament. Backed by Orban's Fidesz party and the Christian Democrats, the law was introduced only a day prior. It amends existing assembly laws, criminalizing events that contravene the nation's 'child protection' statutes, which prohibit promoting homosexuality to those under 18.

Fines of up to 200,000 forints (approximately USD 546) will be imposed on attendees of banned events, with proceeds directed to 'child protection'. Authorities are also granted the use of facial recognition to enforce compliance.

