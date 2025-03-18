Supreme Court to Probe Allegations Against Arunachal CM Pema Khandu for Favoring Family in Government Contracts
The Supreme Court is set to investigate claims that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarded government contracts to family members. The India Audit and ministries are asked for data on the beneficiaries and process adherence. NGOs argue that state contracts are monopolized by the CM's family.
The Supreme Court of India announced its plan to assess allegations involving Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarding government contracts to his relatives. In response, the court called for comprehensive reports from multiple governmental bodies, including the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), within a five-week deadline.
A public interest litigation (PIL) submitted by NGOs cited favor in the distribution of contracts, asserting that the CM's family members were unjustly benefitting. The petitioner also pointed out that no adequate hearings have occurred despite previous concerns being raised.
The state's defense refuted the allegations as baseless, dismissing them as politically motivated. However, the Supreme Court emphasized transparency and adherence to due process, requesting explicit details on the mechanisms of contract allocation from both state and central authorities.
