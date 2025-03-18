Supreme Court Brings Justice After Four Decades in Child Rape Case

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man for raping a minor in 1986, offering closure to a case that lingered unresolved for nearly four decades.

The court's decision overturns a 2013 state high court acquittal, underscoring the importance of evidence beyond the survivor's testimony, which was compromised by trauma-induced silence.

The ruling mandates the accused to surrender and serve the sentence, symbolizing justice long overdue for the survivor and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)