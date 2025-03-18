Supreme Court Brings Justice After Four Decades in Child Rape Case
The Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man for raping a minor in 1986, criticizing the prolonged delay for justice. The apex court overturned the state high court's acquittal, emphasizing the significance of other evidence over the survivor's silence. The accused must surrender to serve his sentence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man for raping a minor in 1986, offering closure to a case that lingered unresolved for nearly four decades.
The court's decision overturns a 2013 state high court acquittal, underscoring the importance of evidence beyond the survivor's testimony, which was compromised by trauma-induced silence.
The ruling mandates the accused to surrender and serve the sentence, symbolizing justice long overdue for the survivor and her family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- conviction
- sexual assault
- minor
- justice
- Rajasthan
- high court
- appeal
- trauma
- evidence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outcry for Justice: Murder of Congress Worker Himani Narwal Sparks Demand for Accountability
'No Other Land': A Triumph at the Oscars for Voices Uniting for Justice
Outcry for Justice in Congress Worker Murder Case
Justice Demanded: Murder Mystery of Congress Worker in Haryana
Bombay Stock Exchange Scandal: Former Officials Seek Justice