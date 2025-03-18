Left Menu

Supreme Court Brings Justice After Four Decades in Child Rape Case

The Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man for raping a minor in 1986, criticizing the prolonged delay for justice. The apex court overturned the state high court's acquittal, emphasizing the significance of other evidence over the survivor's silence. The accused must surrender to serve his sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:43 IST
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man for raping a minor in 1986, offering closure to a case that lingered unresolved for nearly four decades.

The court's decision overturns a 2013 state high court acquittal, underscoring the importance of evidence beyond the survivor's testimony, which was compromised by trauma-induced silence.

The ruling mandates the accused to surrender and serve the sentence, symbolizing justice long overdue for the survivor and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

