Trump Calls for Impeachment of Judge Over Venezuelan Deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded the impeachment of Judge James Boasberg after he questioned the deportation of Venezuelans despite a temporary ban. The dispute centers around Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to justify the deportations, claiming they were criminal gang members.

Updated: 18-03-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:52 IST
In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. This follows Boasberg's ruling that demanded the Trump administration explain recent deportation flights of Venezuelans despite a temporary ban on removals.

Judge Boasberg, appointed by former President Barack Obama, was labeled by Trump as a 'far-left troublemaker' in a recent post on Truth Social. The President justified his actions by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, suggesting those deported were involved in irregular warfare against the U.S. However, there is scant evidence to substantiate the claims.

The Department of Homeland Security admitted that many of the deported individuals did not have criminal records in the U.S. The legal tussle highlights ongoing tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary, raising potential constitutional concerns over executive power limits.

