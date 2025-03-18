Wikimedia vs. ANI: Supreme Court Showdown on Free Speech

The Wikimedia Foundation, operator of Wikipedia, has approached India's Supreme Court to overturn an order that mandates the removal of a page detailing its legal battle with ANI, an Indian news agency. Wikimedia argues that such compliance would hinder free speech.

The dispute began when ANI sued Wikimedia for defamation in the Delhi High Court over its portrayal on the site's page, claiming it was unfairly labeled as a 'government propaganda tool'. Despite a pending lawsuit, the High Court previously directed another related page's removal to avoid 'interference in court proceedings'.

Wikimedia's recent legal appeal suggests that the Supreme Court's order infringes on its right to document court proceedings. The Supreme Court has acknowledged the free media debate and instructed ANI to formally respond. The court will revisit the case on April 4.

