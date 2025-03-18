Judge Blocks Deportations Amidst Trump Administration Controversy

The Trump administration faced judicial scrutiny after a U.S. judge ordered a temporary stop to Venezuelan deportations, which were being executed under a seldom-used 18th-century law. This move has stirred debate over the administration's use of executive power.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg initiated a two-week halt to deportations, challenging the Trump administration's declaration that Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua posed a security threat. This proclamation invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

In response to Boasberg's order, Homeland Security official Robert Cerna stated that a deportation flight took off following the order. The administration argues that these deportees had separate removal orders, increasing tensions surrounding Trump's executive decisions.

