Judge Blocks Deportations Amidst Trump Administration Controversy
A U.S. judge temporarily halted the deportation of Venezuelans under an old law, citing misuses of executive power by the Trump administration. Three deportation flights were noted, with concerns raised about the timing and legality. Trump’s actions may provoke a constitutional challenge.
The Trump administration faced judicial scrutiny after a U.S. judge ordered a temporary stop to Venezuelan deportations, which were being executed under a seldom-used 18th-century law. This move has stirred debate over the administration's use of executive power.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg initiated a two-week halt to deportations, challenging the Trump administration's declaration that Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua posed a security threat. This proclamation invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.
In response to Boasberg's order, Homeland Security official Robert Cerna stated that a deportation flight took off following the order. The administration argues that these deportees had separate removal orders, increasing tensions surrounding Trump's executive decisions.
