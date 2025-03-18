Activist Questions Lokayukta Report in High-Profile MUDA Case

In a significant development, activist Snehamayi Krishna criticized the Lokayukta Investigating Officer's report, calling it unclear in the infamous MUDA site allotment case. The case implicates Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and her brother, among others.

The controversy revolves around Parvathi's acquisition of 14 compensatory sites in Mysuru in exchange for land in Kesare village. The Investigating Officer initially absolved the accused, citing no incriminating evidence. However, Krishna argued the report indicates MUDA incurred losses due to the site's allocation.

Furthermore, the court acknowledged discrepancies between different sections of the report, prompting the Special Public Prosecutor to seek further instructions from the investigating officer. The case will be heard again on March 24.

