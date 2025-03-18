Activist Questions Lokayukta Report in High-Profile MUDA Case
Activist Snehamayi Krishna challenged a Lokayukta report on the MUDA site allotment case involving Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and family, citing a lack of clarity. Despite a clean chit for the accused, Krishna contends that MUDA suffered losses. A court hearing is scheduled for March 24.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, activist Snehamayi Krishna criticized the Lokayukta Investigating Officer's report, calling it unclear in the infamous MUDA site allotment case. The case implicates Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and her brother, among others.
The controversy revolves around Parvathi's acquisition of 14 compensatory sites in Mysuru in exchange for land in Kesare village. The Investigating Officer initially absolved the accused, citing no incriminating evidence. However, Krishna argued the report indicates MUDA incurred losses due to the site's allocation.
Furthermore, the court acknowledged discrepancies between different sections of the report, prompting the Special Public Prosecutor to seek further instructions from the investigating officer. The case will be heard again on March 24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Unlawful Land Acquisition for Navi Mumbai Airport
MANA Projects Strengthens Sarjapur Road Foothold with Strategic Land Acquisition
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasises on social justice as he presents record 16th budget in Assembly.
MANA Projects Strengthens Presence in Sarjapur Road with New 5.5 Acre Land Acquisition
Kerala's Expanding Skies: Kannur Airport's Strategic Land Acquisition