Left Menu

Activist Questions Lokayukta Report in High-Profile MUDA Case

Activist Snehamayi Krishna challenged a Lokayukta report on the MUDA site allotment case involving Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and family, citing a lack of clarity. Despite a clean chit for the accused, Krishna contends that MUDA suffered losses. A court hearing is scheduled for March 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:56 IST
Activist Questions Lokayukta Report in High-Profile MUDA Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, activist Snehamayi Krishna criticized the Lokayukta Investigating Officer's report, calling it unclear in the infamous MUDA site allotment case. The case implicates Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and her brother, among others.

The controversy revolves around Parvathi's acquisition of 14 compensatory sites in Mysuru in exchange for land in Kesare village. The Investigating Officer initially absolved the accused, citing no incriminating evidence. However, Krishna argued the report indicates MUDA incurred losses due to the site's allocation.

Furthermore, the court acknowledged discrepancies between different sections of the report, prompting the Special Public Prosecutor to seek further instructions from the investigating officer. The case will be heard again on March 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025