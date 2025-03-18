Dutch Parliament Enacts Stronger Anti-Espionage Laws

In a significant legal development, the Dutch parliament has approved a sweeping new law aimed at criminalizing digital and diaspora espionage. This legislation targets foreign powers seeking to influence communities with ties to the Netherlands while protecting Dutch interests.

The law stipulates that offenders could face up to eight years in prison, with those committing the most severe acts of espionage, leading to situations like deaths, potentially facing 12 years. Justice Minister David van Weel stressed the necessity of bolstering the nation's defenses against international espionage threats.

This legislative move comes after warnings from the Dutch intelligence service about the extensive reach of Chinese cyber espionage targeting Western entities. Last year, the closure of two Chinese offices in the Netherlands underscored these concerns amidst reports of activities against Chinese dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)