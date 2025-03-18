Funding Cuts Force IOM to Scale Back Vital Projects Globally

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is facing significant setbacks as it navigates a dramatic 30% reduction in its funding, predominantly driven by the United States' diminished contributions. The agency is being forced to curtail or completely cease operations in various regions worldwide, resulting in substantial staff layoffs.

The IOM's statement emphasized the gravity of the situation, explaining that reduced funding severely impacts vulnerable migrant populations by exacerbating existing humanitarian crises. Essential projects aimed at preventing diseases like cholera and providing emergency shelter and medical care are among those being halted in areas such as Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To adapt to these financial challenges, the Geneva-based organization announced it would downsize its headquarters workforce by 20% and relocate staff to more cost-effective regions. With over 6,000 employees affected, the cutbacks have far-reaching implications, as IOM relies heavily on U.S. funding, which constituted over 40% of its USD 3.4 billion budget this year.

