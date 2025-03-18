IAEA Head Inaugurates S N Bose Building at GCNEP, Unveils Global Certificate Course on Nuclear Engineering

In a landmark event for global nuclear collaboration and research, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, inaugurated the S N Bose Building at the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP), located at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi. The inauguration ceremony also marked the launch of a Certificate Course on Nuclear Engineering, aimed at fostering international expertise in nuclear science and technology.

A New Milestone in Nuclear Research and Training

Speaking at the event, DG, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the critical role of international cooperation in advancing nuclear technology and ensuring the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening global nuclear capabilities for societal advancement and economic development.

The S N Bose Building, named in honor of the renowned Indian physicist Dr. Satyendra Nath Bose, will serve as a pivotal hub for advanced research and training in nuclear science and technology. The facility is designed to cater to GCNEP’s specialized academic and training programs and will house state-of-the-art laboratories focused on nuclear security, reactor technology, radiation safety, nuclear material characterization, and radioisotope applications.

Launch of the Certificate Course on Nuclear Engineering

One of the key highlights of the event was the introduction of the Certificate Course on Nuclear Engineering, a six-month intensive program developed to impart comprehensive knowledge on critical aspects of nuclear energy. The curriculum covers reactor physics, nuclear fuel cycle, radiological safety, nuclear safeguards, and emerging nuclear technology applications.

This initiative is aimed at nurturing a new generation of nuclear professionals, equipping them with the technical expertise required to contribute to the safe, secure, and sustainable use of nuclear energy. The course will be open to all GCNEP signatory nations, with a capacity of 40 international and 10 national participants per batch. This strategic move underscores India's growing role in global nuclear education and training.

Strengthening Global Cooperation in Nuclear Science

The event brought together diplomats from GCNEP partner countries, senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and key representatives from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Discussions centered around enhancing international collaborations in advanced reactor technologies, workforce development, education, and public outreach.

Key topics discussed included:

Strengthening bilateral and multilateral nuclear cooperation

Advancements in reactor technology and fuel cycles

Promoting nuclear non-proliferation and safety measures

Expanding nuclear energy’s role in mitigating climate change and ensuring energy security

Enhancing nuclear applications in healthcare, cancer treatment, and global medical research

GCNEP members reaffirmed their commitment to expanding nuclear research, capacity-building, and policy advocacy for the peaceful and responsible use of nuclear energy.

India’s Vision for a Sustainable Nuclear Future

The Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership continues to be a cornerstone of India’s nuclear research and education initiatives. As the world transitions towards cleaner energy alternatives, India is taking proactive steps to position itself as a global leader in nuclear energy innovation. The GCNEP initiative aligns with India's broader vision of achieving Net Zero emissions, enhancing nuclear security, and fostering sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

With the launch of the S N Bose Building and the Nuclear Engineering Certificate Course, GCNEP is set to further bolster India’s leadership in nuclear science, training, and global collaboration, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable nuclear future for the world.