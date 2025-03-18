Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Punta Cana: Missing Student Declared Legally Deceased

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old student from the University of Pittsburgh, went missing in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. After a comprehensive investigation, authorities conclude she likely drowned. Her parents request a legal declaration of death. The case remains open with collaboration from the U.S. officials, including the FBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:27 IST
Mystery Deepens in Punta Cana: Missing Student Declared Legally Deceased

A poignant letter from the parents of Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old pre-med student at the University of Pittsburgh, reveals their request for her to be declared legally deceased. This comes after her disappearance earlier in March from a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, amid vacation festivities.

The investigation into Konanki's case remains active, despite a comprehensive search that concluded she likely drowned. Local authorities maintain that there is no evidence of foul play, and the last person seen with her is cooperating with investigators. Still, the case has drawn international attention, including efforts from the U.S. FBI and the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic, urging thorough investigation and support.

The Dominican Republic continues to stand as a top tourist destination in the Americas, hosting over 11 million visitors annually. However, following the incident involving Konanki, U.S. authorities advise tourists to exercise increased caution, a statement echoed by the FBI amid spring break travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025