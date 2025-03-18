Mystery Deepens in Punta Cana: Missing Student Declared Legally Deceased

A poignant letter from the parents of Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old pre-med student at the University of Pittsburgh, reveals their request for her to be declared legally deceased. This comes after her disappearance earlier in March from a resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, amid vacation festivities.

The investigation into Konanki's case remains active, despite a comprehensive search that concluded she likely drowned. Local authorities maintain that there is no evidence of foul play, and the last person seen with her is cooperating with investigators. Still, the case has drawn international attention, including efforts from the U.S. FBI and the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic, urging thorough investigation and support.

The Dominican Republic continues to stand as a top tourist destination in the Americas, hosting over 11 million visitors annually. However, following the incident involving Konanki, U.S. authorities advise tourists to exercise increased caution, a statement echoed by the FBI amid spring break travels.

