Maersk Faces Scrutiny Over Military Cargo Amidst Gaza Conflict

On Tuesday, Maersk denied allegations of shipping arms or ammunition to Israel during its involvement in the Gaza conflict. This response came after a proposal at the company's annual general meeting, where the company acknowledged shipping military-related cargo.

CEO Vincent Clerc addressed shareholders, stating that Maersk has a stringent policy against shipping weapons into active conflict zones. Criticism was voiced by Danish shareholder group Kritiske Aktionærer, who suggested a ban on arms shipments to Israel.

Additionally, activist group Eko demanded greater transparency in Maersk's human rights processes, particularly in high-risk areas concerning arms shipments. Despite this, Maersk claims adherence to international laws and guidelines, as country experts call for sanctions and embargoes against Israel amid ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)