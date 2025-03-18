Left Menu

Maersk Faces Scrutiny Over Military Cargo Amidst Gaza Conflict

Maersk denies shipping arms to Israel amidst the Gaza conflict but admits to transporting military cargo. Despite shareholder proposals for stricter policies and greater transparency, Maersk maintains compliance with international guidelines. Reports have revealed shipments of military hardware, intensifying the debate over its role in Israeli conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:35 IST
On Tuesday, Maersk denied allegations of shipping arms or ammunition to Israel during its involvement in the Gaza conflict. This response came after a proposal at the company's annual general meeting, where the company acknowledged shipping military-related cargo.

CEO Vincent Clerc addressed shareholders, stating that Maersk has a stringent policy against shipping weapons into active conflict zones. Criticism was voiced by Danish shareholder group Kritiske Aktionærer, who suggested a ban on arms shipments to Israel.

Additionally, activist group Eko demanded greater transparency in Maersk's human rights processes, particularly in high-risk areas concerning arms shipments. Despite this, Maersk claims adherence to international laws and guidelines, as country experts call for sanctions and embargoes against Israel amid ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

