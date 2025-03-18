Left Menu

ACB Nabs Forest Officials in Udaipur Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a regional forest officer and a forest guard for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.61 lakh in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They demanded bribes to clear work bills, with further investigation underway following the arrests.

Updated: 18-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:04 IST
On Tuesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a regional forest officer and a forest guard on allegations of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 4.61 lakh in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The accused, Regional Forest Officer Dhirendra Singh and Forest Guard Abdul Rauf, were caught in the act at the office of the Regional Forest Officer, Udaipur (West), according to an official statement.

Director General of the ACB, Ravi Prakash Mehrada, disclosed that the bureau acted upon a complaint about the duo demanding a bribe to process work bills. The complaint further alleged that Singh requested a commission of 10.60 percent of the bill amount for Divisional Forest Officer Mukesh Saini and Chief Conservator of Forests Seduram Yadav, while reserving 12.40 percent as commission for himself and other subordinates. An ACB team laid a trap and arrested the officials, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

