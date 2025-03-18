Turkey Amplifies Push for Gaza Ceasefire
Turkey pledges to intensify its diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and stop the violence. As Israeli airstrikes claimed over 400 lives, President Erdogan reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people and vowed to pursue peace during a meal shared with students.
In a striking pledge to end the violence in Gaza, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that Turkey will intensify its diplomatic actions to broker a ceasefire. Erdogan delivered these remarks while dining with National Defence University students.
The president reiterated Turkey's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people, emphasizing that his country stands by Gaza in its time of need. He underscored the necessity of halting the ongoing massacres and restoring peace to the region.
The statement followed a day of intensified conflict, as Israeli airstrikes resulted in over 400 deaths according to Palestinian health authorities. The violence marked a grim contrast to the previously prevailing calm, which had been disrupted after ceasefire talks faltered.
