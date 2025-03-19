Left Menu

Mali and Neighbors Exit Francophone Alliance Amid Sovereignty Concerns

Mali has officially exited the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, citing selective sanctions and sovereignty issues, after Burkina Faso and Niger made similar decisions. These moves follow military coups and strained ties with France. The alliance, promoting Francophone collaboration, now faces changes amidst shifting regional dynamics.

Mali has announced its withdrawal from the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, alleging the organization exhibited 'selective application of sanctions' and disregarded Mali's sovereignty. This development comes closely following similar decisions by Burkina Faso and Niger, as reported in a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Burkina Faso and Niger's departure from the francophone alliance was mentioned by spokesperson Oria Vande Weghe, who confirmed the news on TV5 Monde. Nearly suspended previously due to military coups, these nations are now under military rule and have distanced themselves from French influence, opting instead for security alliances with Russia.

The Organization, established in 1970 to promote French and support various collaborations among French-speaking countries, will discuss withdrawal terms with these nations over the next six months. Meanwhile, West Africa sees a broad reconsideration of French ties, highlighted by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger forming the Alliance of Sahel States amid shared security challenges.

