U.S. Threatens New Sanctions on Venezuela Over Deportation Standoff
The U.S. may impose stricter sanctions on Venezuela if it doesn't accept its repatriated citizens, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Maduro government decries these sanctions as economic warfare, rejecting their legitimacy and contending they are designed to destabilize Venezuela.
On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stern warning to Venezuela, threatening to levy additional sanctions if the nation fails to accept citizens deported from the United States.
In an announcement on platform X, Rubio emphasized the need for the Maduro regime to allow deportation flights to land without any hindrance, or face escalating penalties. The Venezuelan communications ministry has yet to comment on the situation.
President Nicolas Maduro and his government continue to reject U.S.-led sanctions, labeling them as unlawful tools of economic warfare aimed at crippling the country. Despite claiming resilience against these sanctions, the Venezuelan leadership often cites them as the root of economic challenges and shortages.
