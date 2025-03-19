Trump’s Tariff Tactics: Unraveling the April 2 Activation
The Trump administration plans to enact new reciprocal tariffs on April 2. Despite speculation of delays, the White House confirms the timeline. Countries can negotiate lower tariffs by addressing trade barriers. The move aims to protect the U.S. economy by encouraging reciprocal agreements.
The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump intends to proceed with new reciprocal tariffs on April 2. This announcement comes despite earlier comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting a potential delay.
Countries will receive a 'reciprocal tariff number' which represents their trade barriers and could negotiate to avoid the tariffs by reducing these barriers. The aim is to protect the U.S. economy, its workers, and industries through these negotiations.
Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Trade officials are working diligently on the tariff structure, considering complexities such as non-tariff barriers and currency practices. The administration hopes the potential tariffs will encourage countries to engage in trade talks, with significant economic implications expected if unaddressed.
