Left Menu

Purdue Pharma's New Bankruptcy Plan Aims to Resolve Opioid Crisis Lawsuits

Purdue Pharma has filed a new bankruptcy plan to settle opioid lawsuits with a minimum of $7.4 billion. The plan offers states, local governments, and individuals harmed by the opioid crisis compensation, with contributions from the Sackler family and Purdue. A judge will review the settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:57 IST
Purdue Pharma's New Bankruptcy Plan Aims to Resolve Opioid Crisis Lawsuits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Purdue Pharma is taking significant steps towards finalizing its opioid settlement, having filed a new bankruptcy plan valued at at least $7.4 billion. This comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling disrupted its previous settlement attempts last year.

The new plan, filed in White Plains, New York, outlines financial allocations to states, governments, and individuals affected by the opioid crisis attributed to OxyContin. It represents a collaborative effort between the company and creditors, who are expected to vote on the settlement soon.

Purdue aims to transform into a public benefit company to address opioid use disorder, while the Sackler family commits up to $7 billion to the settlement. The core goal remains to channel funds effectively to mitigate opioid-related harms in affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025