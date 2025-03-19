Auckland to Host The Ocean Race Stopover in 2027: A Boost for Economy and Sailing Legacy

Auckland, famously known as the ‘City of Sails,’ will once again welcome The Ocean Race in 2027 after the New Zealand Government confirmed a significant investment of up to $4 million from the Major Events Fund. This marks another chapter in the country’s deep-rooted history with the prestigious international sailing competition.

A Historic Relationship with The Ocean Race

New Zealand has been an integral part of The Ocean Race, hosting stopovers in all but three editions of the competition over the past 50 years. Auckland has served as a key hub for teams competing in the grueling round-the-world race, providing essential logistical, technical, and strategic support for crews navigating the Southern Hemisphere.

Auckland Minister Simeon Brown emphasized the importance of the event’s return, stating, “New Zealand is a proud sailing nation, and Auckland’s reputation as the ‘City of Sails’ is internationally recognized. Hosting The Ocean Race stopover once again will not only strengthen our legacy in global sailing but also provide a substantial economic boost.”

Economic and Tourism Boost for New Zealand

The upcoming 2027 stopover, scheduled for March, is expected to attract over 2,500 international visitors, contributing an estimated $20 million to New Zealand’s economy. The influx of visitors, including race teams, event organizers, and sailing enthusiasts, is anticipated to significantly benefit Auckland’s hospitality, tourism, and marine industries.

Beyond direct tourism revenue, the event is set to generate extensive business opportunities for local suppliers. Yacht teams are expected to carry out extensive refits, repairs, and provisioning while docked in Auckland, further injecting funds into New Zealand’s marine sector.

Global Exposure and Broadcasting Opportunities

The Ocean Race garners significant international media and broadcast attention, with millions tuning in to follow the race across various platforms. The event’s return to Auckland presents an opportunity to showcase the country’s vibrant marine culture, stunning coastal landscapes, and world-class sailing facilities to a global audience.

Minister Brown added, “The Ocean Race’s global coverage will bring Auckland and New Zealand into the international spotlight. This is not just a sporting event—it’s a chance to highlight our culture, our people, and our beautiful maritime environment.”

Engaging the Next Generation: Youth and Sustainability Initiatives

In addition to the race itself, the government’s investment in The Ocean Race will support youth and sustainability programs leading up to the 2027 event. These initiatives will focus on inspiring the next generation of sailors and promoting ocean conservation efforts.

With the effects of climate change and marine pollution at the forefront of global discussions, The Ocean Race has historically played an active role in raising awareness about ocean health. New Zealand aims to use this platform to educate young people on the importance of protecting marine ecosystems and fostering sustainable sailing practices.

Building on Previous Success

The last time The Ocean Race stopped in Auckland in 2018, it attracted a remarkable 500,000 visitors to the race village. Given the country’s enthusiasm for sailing and the historical significance of the event, organizers are optimistic that New Zealanders will once again rally behind the race, ensuring another successful edition.

Looking Ahead

As anticipation builds for the 2027 edition, preparations will soon be underway to accommodate teams, visitors, and media personnel. The stopover promises to bring excitement, economic benefits, and international recognition, reinforcing New Zealand’s position as a premier sailing destination.

With strong governmental backing, a rich sailing heritage, and a passionate sailing community, The Ocean Race’s return to Auckland in 2027 is set to be a landmark event that will leave a lasting impact on the city and the nation.