Embattled Congress MP Rakesh Rathor Secures Bail in Rape Case

Congress MP Rakesh Rathor was released from Sitapur jail on Wednesday after being granted bail in a rape case. His release comes after a local court accepted his bail plea a day earlier, nearly six weeks after he was initially detained.

Upon his release, Rathor maintained his innocence, stating that he would seek stricter punishment from God had he been guilty. He expressed gratitude towards his supporters and reassured his commitment to his parliamentary responsibilities.

Rathor had been held since January 30, facing allegations of raping a 45-year-old woman. The MP's legal struggles intensified when the Sitapur police filed additional charges under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, Rathor secured bail following two bail bonds of Rs 1 lakh each. His family and supporters have expressed relief and gratitude following his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)