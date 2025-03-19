Israeli Facial Recognition Aids Delhi Police in Solving Rs 80 Lakh Robbery

An Israeli facial recognition system played a crucial role in assisting Delhi Police to solve a high-profile robbery case in which Rs 80 lakh was stolen at gunpoint. The police announced the arrest of two individuals linked to the crime on Wednesday.

Suspects Md Ali (21) and Samir (19) were apprehended following a meticulous review of footage from approximately 500 CCTV cameras across key areas such as Chandni Chowk and Daryaganj. The technology identified Ali, connecting him to a previous crime, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia.

The incident involved an armed robbery of Ajmal Bhai Ganesh, an employee at R K Enterprises. As the investigation progressed, police tracked down Ali and later his accomplice Samir, leading to the recovery of Rs 79.5 lakh, a weapon, and other materials. Both have been charged under relevant laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)