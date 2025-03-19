Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Intensify Conflict

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least five Palestinians, reigniting conflict with Hamas. The Israeli military targeted alleged Hamas sites, resulting in widespread chaos and loss of life. As the ceasefire crumbles, both sides blame each other for the breakdown in negotiations and ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli military operations have resumed in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, according to local health officials. On Wednesday, the Israeli army targeted a Hamas military facility in northern Gaza, escalating the tensions that had been relatively calm for nearly two months.

Amid renewed hostilities, three individuals perished in an airstrike in Gaza City's Sabra suburb, while another strike in Beit Hanoun killed two and injured six more. The military actions follow mutual accusations between Israel and Hamas over the collapse of a ceasefire deal.

As part of its military strategy, Israel disseminated evacuation notices in Beit Hanoun and Khan Younis, warning residents of impending danger. With over 400 casualties reported by Palestinian authorities and continued military confrontation, the fragile peace in Gaza remains shattered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

