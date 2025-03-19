Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Intensify Conflict

Israeli military operations have resumed in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, according to local health officials. On Wednesday, the Israeli army targeted a Hamas military facility in northern Gaza, escalating the tensions that had been relatively calm for nearly two months.

Amid renewed hostilities, three individuals perished in an airstrike in Gaza City's Sabra suburb, while another strike in Beit Hanoun killed two and injured six more. The military actions follow mutual accusations between Israel and Hamas over the collapse of a ceasefire deal.

As part of its military strategy, Israel disseminated evacuation notices in Beit Hanoun and Khan Younis, warning residents of impending danger. With over 400 casualties reported by Palestinian authorities and continued military confrontation, the fragile peace in Gaza remains shattered.

