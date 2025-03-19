Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime Against Child

In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court condemned Jane Alam to death for the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl in Bilsi town.

The court found the 22-year-old guilty after a four-month trial, during which CCTV footage played a pivotal role in identifying the perpetrator. The child was out on an errand when the tragedy struck.

Additional district counsel Virendra Singh and Pradeep Bharti confirmed the sentence, noting that Alam was apprehended following an encounter. The case highlights the urgent need for community vigilance and justice in crimes against minors.

