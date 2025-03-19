Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime Against Child

A special POCSO court sentenced Jane Alam to death for the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Bilsi town after failing to sexually assault her. The crime occurred in October 2024. Alam was identified through CCTV footage, leading to his arrest and conviction after a four-month trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:20 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a special POCSO court condemned Jane Alam to death for the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl in Bilsi town.

The court found the 22-year-old guilty after a four-month trial, during which CCTV footage played a pivotal role in identifying the perpetrator. The child was out on an errand when the tragedy struck.

Additional district counsel Virendra Singh and Pradeep Bharti confirmed the sentence, noting that Alam was apprehended following an encounter. The case highlights the urgent need for community vigilance and justice in crimes against minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

