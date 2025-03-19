Retirement Age Stability: Government's Stance Revealed

The government is maintaining the current retirement age for its employees, according to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. Singh clarified this position during a session in the Lok Sabha, stating there are no plans to alter existing retirement age policies.

Addressing the inquiries on whether employee unions have pushed for such changes, Singh confirmed that there have been no formal proposals from the National Council staff side. This eliminates speculation about potential shifts in retirement protocol.

Further discussions on retirement age differences reveal that the government does not centrally track data on varying retirement ages across central and state employees, as these decisions fall under state jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)