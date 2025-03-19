Revolutionizing Justice: Assam's New Criminal Laws Boost Conviction Rates

Assam has witnessed a significant transformation in its legal landscape with the introduction of three new criminal laws. Within nine months of their implementation, these laws have resulted in a 66% conviction rate, surpassing the 25% observed under the erstwhile colonial-era statutes, according to a senior police official.

A key element driving this change is the mandated use of technology during investigations, effectively curtailing incidents of witnesses turning hostile. This development, highlighted by Assam Police Special Director General (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, underscores the role of technology and digital evidence in streamlining legal processes.

With measures like mandatory videography during search and seizure operations and the introduction of e-summons, the new laws have made legal proceedings more transparent and accountable. As Assam continues to streamline and improve its criminal justice system, expectations remain high for further improvements in conviction rates in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)