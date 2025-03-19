Left Menu

BJP MP Criticizes Opposition for Lagging Behind in Jal Jeevan Mission

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticized opposition-ruled states for lagging in providing clean drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission. During a Lok Sabha discussion, he highlighted the achievements in increasing water access and called for more initiatives, like river-linking projects and joint flood control efforts with neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday took aim at opposition-ruled states such as Jharkhand, Kerala, and West Bengal, questioning their lag in providing clean drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

While speaking during a Lok Sabha session on the demand for grants for the Jal Shakti ministry, Pal critiqued the commitment of opposition parties to ensuring safe drinking water for all citizens. He noted that these states remain behind in reaching the initiative's goals.

Pal underscored the central government's progress since launching the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, celebrating the increase in households with tap water access. He called for expanding projects like the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project and emphasized the need for international collaboration on flood control and improved waste-water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

