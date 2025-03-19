Chaos in Delhi MCD House: AAP-BJP Showdown

Violence and disorder erupted within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday as members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns in a heated verbal exchange, drawing a stern rebuke from the MCD Mayor, Mahesh Khichi.

In a chaotic scene, councillors from both parties stood on tables and chairs, raising slogans against each other. Mayor Khichi accused BJP councillors of snatching the microphone from him during the session, which marked the final day of the budget discussions.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Khichi alleged that opposition members had torn up critical documents meant for discussion. He condemned their behavior towards him as a Dalit Mayor, describing it as inappropriate and unconstitutional, claiming persistent opposition disruption over the past two years has stalled legislative dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)