Left Menu

Chaos in Delhi MCD House: AAP-BJP Showdown

A clash occurred at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House, with AAP and BJP councilors disrupting proceedings. MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi accused BJP of snatching his mic and said the opposition tore up discussion lists. He criticized the behavior towards him as a Dalit Mayor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:46 IST
Chaos in Delhi MCD House: AAP-BJP Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence and disorder erupted within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday as members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns in a heated verbal exchange, drawing a stern rebuke from the MCD Mayor, Mahesh Khichi.

In a chaotic scene, councillors from both parties stood on tables and chairs, raising slogans against each other. Mayor Khichi accused BJP councillors of snatching the microphone from him during the session, which marked the final day of the budget discussions.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Khichi alleged that opposition members had torn up critical documents meant for discussion. He condemned their behavior towards him as a Dalit Mayor, describing it as inappropriate and unconstitutional, claiming persistent opposition disruption over the past two years has stalled legislative dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025