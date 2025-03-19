Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Woman's Body in Delhi Pond

A woman's body was discovered in a Chhath Puja pond in Delhi's Rohini. No visible injuries were found. Police are investigating, with efforts focused on identifying the deceased. The body is sent for postmortem at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Forensic teams have inspected the scene.

  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of a woman's body in a Chhath Puja pond in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi's Rohini has stirred mystery and concern. Police revealed that a local resident reported the floating body on Wednesday.

Upon notification, officers from the Kanjhawala Police Station arrived promptly. Preliminary examinations suggest that the woman was in her mid-30s and bore no visible injury marks. Forensic and crime teams have already scrutinized the site.

Efforts are now concentrated on establishing the woman's identity. Meanwhile, her body has been transported to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem, as authorities push forward with their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

