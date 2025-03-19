Left Menu

Engineer Sentenced to Death for Espionage in China

A Chinese engineer, known as Liu, was sentenced to death for selling classified material to foreign entities due to resentment over career frustrations. The case highlights China's strict stance on espionage amid global concerns regarding Chinese influence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:26 IST
Engineer Sentenced to Death for Espionage in China
  • China

A Chinese engineer, identified only as Liu, has been sentenced to death for espionage after selling classified materials to foreign spy agencies, according to China's Ministry of State Security. Liu's actions have raised alarm as tensions regarding espionage continue to mount globally.

According to reports, Liu was driven by resentment over perceived injustices at work and sought to retaliate by copying and selling state secrets. After unsuccessful investments plunged him into debt, Liu reached out to foreign intelligence agencies, offering national secrets at a "low price."

National security officials closely monitored Liu's movements and communications, eventually gathering enough evidence to arrest him. His case has brought attention to China's warning about foreign spy infiltration and highlights ongoing concerns about international espionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

