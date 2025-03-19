Left Menu

Germany Updates Travel Advisory Amid U.S. Detentions

Germany has revised its travel advisory for the U.S., stating that visas or entry waivers do not guarantee entry, following the detention of several Germans at U.S. borders. This clarification comes amid stricter U.S. immigration policies under President Donald Trump. The German foreign ministry is monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:00 IST
Germany has issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens heading to the United States, highlighting that holding a visa or an entry waiver doesn't ensure entry. This update follows incidents where several Germans were detained at U.S. borders, explained a spokesperson from the country's foreign ministry.

According to the spokesperson, the ultimate authority on whether a traveler can enter the U.S. remains with U.S. border officials. Despite the change in advisory, it is not considered a warning against travel to the U.S., emphasizing this update as a clarification.

The announcement coincides with ongoing changes in U.S. immigration policy under President Donald Trump's administration, which has introduced more stringent border controls. The German foreign ministry has been monitoring these changes closely, following the detainment and subsequent release of German nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

