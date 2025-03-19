Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Vendor Murdered in Muhana
A vegetable vendor in Muhana was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover. The wife confessed to the crime after being detained by the police. The incident occurred following a confrontation between the husband and the wife's lover at the shop where she worked.
A grim tale of betrayal unfolded in the Muhana area as police uncovered the chilling murder of a vegetable vendor, allegedly at the hands of his own wife and her lover.
The tragic incident came to light on March 16 when Dhannalal Saini was discovered dead. Authorities swiftly detained his wife, Gopali Devi, who admitted to the heinous act carried out with her lover, Deendayal.
Saini reportedly confronted Deendayal at his shop, leading to an altercation with fatal consequences. The duo allegedly dumped the victim's body in a sack and set it ablaze, leaving a community in shock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
