Advertising Agencies Under Competition Commission's Radar for Anti-competitive Practices
The Competition Commission of India has executed raids on advertising agencies in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, scrutinizing alleged anti-competitive practices concerning commercial arrangements with broadcasters. Forensic experts are examining digital documents to uncover any section 3 violations under the Competition Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India's forensic team is currently examining digital data and documents seized during recent raids on advertising agency offices in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, a source revealed.
The investigation is focused on possible anti-competitive practices concerning commercial arrangements with broadcasters, particularly in areas like pricing, the source explained.
These dawn raids started early Tuesday and concluded by Wednesday morning. While the Competition Commission has not commented, its Director General's office is diving into evidence under the Competition Act's Section 3 provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts After Truck and Trailer Collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Celebrating Excellence: 14th Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Achievement Awards 2025 Illuminate Mumbai
Back-to-Back Blazes Challenge Firefighters in Navi Mumbai and Godhra
Court Blocks Unlawful Land Acquisition for Navi Mumbai Airport
Mumbai's Mega Makeover: Transforming Infrastructure with AI