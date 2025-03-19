Advertising Agencies Under Competition Commission's Radar for Anti-competitive Practices

The Competition Commission of India's forensic team is currently examining digital data and documents seized during recent raids on advertising agency offices in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, a source revealed.

The investigation is focused on possible anti-competitive practices concerning commercial arrangements with broadcasters, particularly in areas like pricing, the source explained.

These dawn raids started early Tuesday and concluded by Wednesday morning. While the Competition Commission has not commented, its Director General's office is diving into evidence under the Competition Act's Section 3 provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)