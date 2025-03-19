Tensions Ease as Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major Prisoner Exchange

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine have concluded a notable prisoner exchange. This exchange was finalized during a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The exchange involved 175 Ukrainian soldiers and 175 Russian servicemen. Furthermore, as a gesture of goodwill, Russia released an additional 22 severely wounded Ukrainian prisoners who required urgent medical attention. The deal was mediated with assistance from the United Arab Emirates, the ministry stated.

The Russian servicemen freed through this exchange are currently stationed in Belarus and are awaiting transfer back to Russia, the statement added.

