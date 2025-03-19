Left Menu

Tensions Ease as Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major Prisoner Exchange

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a prisoner exchange involving 175 servicemen from each side, as facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Russia released 22 severely injured Ukrainian prisoners as an act of goodwill. The exchange was confirmed during a call between Presidents Trump and Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:27 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine have concluded a notable prisoner exchange. This exchange was finalized during a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday.

The exchange involved 175 Ukrainian soldiers and 175 Russian servicemen. Furthermore, as a gesture of goodwill, Russia released an additional 22 severely wounded Ukrainian prisoners who required urgent medical attention. The deal was mediated with assistance from the United Arab Emirates, the ministry stated.

The Russian servicemen freed through this exchange are currently stationed in Belarus and are awaiting transfer back to Russia, the statement added.

