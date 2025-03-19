Enforcement Directorate Tackles Political Corruption: 193 Cases, 2 Convictions
The Enforcement Directorate registered 193 cases against politicians over the past decade, securing two convictions. The cases involve serving and former MPs and MLAs, probing financial crimes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. ED's actions are subject to judicial review to ensure accountability.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed 193 cases against politicians, including MPs and MLAs, over ten years, securing two convictions, Parliament was informed. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary addressed the issue in a Rajya Sabha response.
The ED, a federal agency targeting money laundering, charged politicians affiliated with various parties without maintaining state-specific data. Cases spanned from April 2015 to February 2025. Notably, former Jharkhand ministers Hari Narayan Rai and Anosh Ekka received sentences for their involvement.
The agency's efforts are governed by laws like the PMLA, ensuring accountability through judicial review. ED handles financial crimes under additional laws, like the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and FEMA, upholding impartiality in investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tennis Titans Set for Showdown: Indian Wells Draw Revealed
Indian Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa Shines at Prague Masters.
Varanasi Rallies Behind Team India Ahead of Crucial Champions Trophy Clash
Global Economic Woes Drag Indian Stock Markets Down
Cricket Fever: Devotees Pray for India's Triumph Over Australia