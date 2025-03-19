Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Tackles Political Corruption: 193 Cases, 2 Convictions

The Enforcement Directorate registered 193 cases against politicians over the past decade, securing two convictions. The cases involve serving and former MPs and MLAs, probing financial crimes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. ED's actions are subject to judicial review to ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:42 IST
Enforcement Directorate Tackles Political Corruption: 193 Cases, 2 Convictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed 193 cases against politicians, including MPs and MLAs, over ten years, securing two convictions, Parliament was informed. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary addressed the issue in a Rajya Sabha response.

The ED, a federal agency targeting money laundering, charged politicians affiliated with various parties without maintaining state-specific data. Cases spanned from April 2015 to February 2025. Notably, former Jharkhand ministers Hari Narayan Rai and Anosh Ekka received sentences for their involvement.

The agency's efforts are governed by laws like the PMLA, ensuring accountability through judicial review. ED handles financial crimes under additional laws, like the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and FEMA, upholding impartiality in investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025