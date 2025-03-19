Enforcement Directorate Tackles Political Corruption: 193 Cases, 2 Convictions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed 193 cases against politicians, including MPs and MLAs, over ten years, securing two convictions, Parliament was informed. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary addressed the issue in a Rajya Sabha response.

The ED, a federal agency targeting money laundering, charged politicians affiliated with various parties without maintaining state-specific data. Cases spanned from April 2015 to February 2025. Notably, former Jharkhand ministers Hari Narayan Rai and Anosh Ekka received sentences for their involvement.

The agency's efforts are governed by laws like the PMLA, ensuring accountability through judicial review. ED handles financial crimes under additional laws, like the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and FEMA, upholding impartiality in investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)