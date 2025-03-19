Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Farmer Leaders Detained Amid Protests in Punjab

Amid ongoing protests at Punjab's Shambhu and Khanauri border points, over a dozen farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher, were detained by Punjab Police. This sparked further protests, with farmers blocking roads to oppose potential eviction. Talks with Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan remain inconclusive amid heavy police deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have heightened in Punjab after more than a dozen farmer leaders were detained by the state police. The detentions occurred as the leaders were returning from a meeting with a central delegation. This immediate aftermath has seen renewed protests from the farming community.

The farmers have been camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February last year. Their ongoing agitation is to demand a guaranteed Minimum Support Price among other issues. Concern is rising that police may move to evict them, as evident by heavy deployment at protest sites.

Political leaders have criticized the Punjab government's actions, calling it an attack on the farming sector. Despite previous talks with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the situation remains unresolved, with another meeting scheduled for May 4. Protests continue as calls for the release of detained leaders increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

